By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Manso Amenfi (W/R), Aug. 20, GNA - Mr Daniel Akwasi Appiah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for Amenfi Central, Western Region, says the NDC is ready to maintain the seat due to the developmental projects it had embarked on in the area.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Manso Amenfi, Mr Appiah said since 1992 the Party had never lost that parliamentary seat and urged the delegates to elect someone who would continue with the good work.

"I have, therefore, told the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Executives in the Constituency not to dream of contesting the Amenfi Central parliamentary seat because it has become the face of the NDC due to the remarkable developmental projects we have embarked upon,” he said.

“No NPP parliamentary candidate can snatch the seat from the NDC, unless the person joins the umbrella party.”

Mr Appiah hinted that the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Peter Kwakye Ackah, would be keenly contested by Mr Elijah Jones come 24th August, 2019.

The Amenfi Central District was among the constituencies created by the NDC. It was carved out of the then Wassa Amenfi West District with Manso Amenfi as its capital.

