Accra, Oct 14, GNA - Mr Hanan Abdul-Wahab, the Chief Executive Officer of National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), has called on the party faithful to re-position for a massive victory in the 2020 general election.



“I am advocating ‘renewed faith’ by the party leadership and structures in a bid to rejuvenate and re-position the party’s youth towards sustenance of power in next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections. “

Addressing a Regional Youth Conference at Wa in the Upper West Region, Mr. Abdul-Wahab paid glowing tribute to NPP Youth Wing for their selfless work at the grassroots that culminated in the emphatic victory in 2016.

He said a critical assessment of the role played by the party’s Youth Wing in the 2016 general election showed that the youth in the party nationwide would be propelled into more action in 2020 should more attention be paid to their needs.

Speaking on the theme “The role of the youth in grassroots mobilisation for victory 2020”, Mr. Abdul-Wahab said because of the youthful and energetic status and their ability to penetrate the grassroots, it was important particular attention was paid towards the youth in the party.

“The job of campaigning and convincing people to hold on to this party is better done at the grassroots. And who best succeeds at the grassroots than the youth? It is therefore obvious that to attain our next victory next year December, the youth, and here I mean, the NPP Youth in the Youth Wing will remain pivotal and reasons are not farfetched”, he said.

Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab lauded the youth for offering the Nana Addo led government support so far, citing the Presidential Business Support Programme” which offered support to businesses and ideas of young people by offering them training, business advisory services, incubation support, technical and financial support for Start-ups, Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the country.

He also mentioned an Exit Plan under Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the launch of Job Centres and Work Abroad initiatives.

“Aside the above, you will have noticed that because the youth is dear to his heart, President Akufo-Addo offered opportunities to many young people through appointments to serve in diverse endeavours and I stand here as a testimony”, he added.

The NAFCO CEO suggested provision of resources to address the logical needs of the youth in the party saying “the party must begin to reassemble its youth across the country and equip them with the requisite knowledge and information.

“In that way, they will become well-armed to explain and defend government and party policies and programmes, and there is an urgent need to resource our youth in the party” with the provision of basic communications tools such as computers, mobile phones and cameras, as a means of enhancing their work at the grassroots and empowering them to give off their very best.”

The one-day conference was also addressed by other party officials including; National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye.

The conference was preceded by a Health Walk in the principal streets of Wa.

