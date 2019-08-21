news, story, article

Accra, Aug 21, GNA - Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, aspirant for the 2020 Parliamentary ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema East, has indicated his readiness to take over the seat from the NPP, come 2020.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Odamtten, who is a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema said the tricks that his opponents were using against him in a bid to scare NDC delegates from electing him as Parliamentary Candidate will not wash.

“I am surprised that we actually are back here, where that allegation that when I was MCE, I gave some contracts to some people and have not accounted for the money from that contract, is being peddled around again.

“The accounts of the Assembly are there for all to see, if they really have a case, why don’t they bring it on?” Mr Odamtten asked rhetorically.

According to him, it was no secret that his political opponents were behind the allegation because of their fear that his election as NDC candidate for Tema East would end their authority in the constituency.

“Rather than continuing with this lost cost, I will urge them to wake up and smell the coffee – Ashai Odamtten is coming on the ticket of the NDC and nothing can stop it – I will beat Titus Glover easily and he himself knows,” the former MCE said.

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten is frontrunner in the race for the 2020 Parliamentary ticket of the NDC in Tema East.

He is in the contest with one other man who is said to be a US-based Ghanaian.

The call for the former Tema MCE to run for the ticket came from the party grassroots themselves as the NDC, this time round decided a positive approach towards the 2020 election.

Mr Odamtten is seen as the NDC’s best chance for Tema East as he comes from both Akan and Ga bloodlines, and in Tema, these ethnic factors heavily inform the decisions of voters.

Apart from that, as former MCE, Mr Odamtten’s infrastructural projects are signature achievements that he can easily contest on against the ruling NPP’s sitting MP, Titus Glover.

“All those who are busily cooking up stories about me, I want you to know that your detraction will never stop me. I promise to kick you out… nothing will stop us.”

