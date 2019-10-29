news, story, article

Koforidua, Oct 29, GNA - Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, Speaker of Parliament has stated that the high attrition rate in parliament called for periodic training of parliamentarians so that the incoming ones could gain the requisite knowledge in parliamentary work.

According to the Speaker, Parliamentarians may have some expertise pertaining to their careers and backgrounds, but may not be experts in everything and so it was important for periodic trainings to upgrade their knowledge especially in the face of high attrition rate.

The Speaker made this statement at the Opening of a Three-day workshop for Chairpersons and Ranking members of eight Select Committees in parliament, on Parliamentary Review and Approval/Ratification on International Agreements, under way in Koforidua.

He said the social impact in terms of economics, environmental and health implications on the people as a result of various international agreements approved or ratified by parliament was not just a matter of merely calculating budget and added that “we as parliament must have the understanding and in-depth knowledge of these agreements to ensure value for money”.

The three-day workshop would focus on strengthening the capacity of the participants to shape their understanding in international agreements by seasoned experts such as Nana Professor S.K.B Asante a retired diplomat and Justice Professor Samuel Date-Bah, a former Supreme Court Judge.

Mr Osei Kyei Mesnah-Bonsu, Majority leader, throwing more light on the training, said the workshop would interrogate five major issues including; the Introductory Survey of the Constitutional Mandate of Parliament to Review and Approve various Types of International Agreements and other Transactions under Article 75(2), Article 18(1,2,3,4,5) and Article 268 of the constitution.

Again, the workshop would look at Issues in Parliamentary Review of International Loan Agreements (legal and Financial),an Examination of the Steps and Procedures Preceding Parliamentary Review including; the Negotiation Process at the Executive level and documentation submitted to parliament for purposes of review.

The Majority Leader said in addition, the participants would also be taken through approval of Public Private Partnership Agreements in a well configured template in order to ensure that “in giving approval to all these, the country is not short-changed” he added.

