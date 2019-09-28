news, story, article

Moseaso (Ash), Sept. 28, GNA – Political actors and all those vying for political positions have been urged to demonstrate commitment and competence in their respective communities.

This is one way to gain the trust of the people which is unlike employing empty and utopian promises or monetary influence.

Mr Daniel Kwaku Mensah, aka DKM, Assembly Member for the Moseaso Electoral Area in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region, said this whiles donating 3,000 pieces of exercise books to 17 schools within the Moseaso Education Circuit.

He also presented a brand new motor bike to Mr Joseph Amugsia, the Circuit Supervisor for the areas.

Mr Mensah, who has won the admiration of the people for his charitable deeds long before he took that office, said the community members are more discerning and know the one who was just doling out money to buy their votes and the one reflecting the identity of a true patriotic servant.

"If you know how to do it, just do it even with your little resources long before going for such a position, don't wait till you have been given the position before promising the heavens", he said.

Schools which benefited were located at Asarekrom, Hiakose, Essuowin, Nyadeyeya, Abranse and Mosiaso among other communities.

The books worth about GH¢4,000.00 were given to selected students on the grounds of excellent academic performance, neatness and discipline. Each student in the basic school from class 1 to JHS 3 received 10 books.

The Circuit Supervisor commended the Assembly Member for the gesture saying it would enhance his efforts.

School children of the respective schools who received the gifts also praised the Assembly Member and promised to study hard.

