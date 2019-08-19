news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Aug 19, GNA - Mr Robert Apodollo, Deputy Clerk to Parliament has urged members of the youth parliament to use their activities to educate the public on the roles of parliamentarians to correct the misconceptions about Parliament in the public domain.

He said the role of Parliament and that of parliamentarians must be made clear to the public.

As youth who aspire to become leaders in the future, it was important that they used the youth parliament at the various institutions as a platform to educate the public, Mr Apodollo said.

The Deputy Clerk gave the advice at a conference of Youth Parliaments from the various institutions and regions in the country, held in Koforidua on the theme “Youth Parliament for Inclusive Governance: the Role of Ghana’s Parliament”.

The Youth parliament concept is an initiative by the National Youth Authority (NYA) to provide single formalized youth structure at the district, regional and national levels for the youth to deliberate on matters of importance to youth development and hold duty bearers accountable.

The conference was to among others develop a national framework as a model to establish the guidelines for the national youth parliament and was attended by over 100 participants from across the country and is being supported by Star Ghana and the Westminster Foundation.

Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, said the level of success and continuous sustenance of Ghana’s democracy depended on the strength of the Parliament of Ghana and therefore laudable that the youth who were the future leaders were being introduced to the concept of parliament.

He explained that the youth parliament was under the ambit of the Parliament of Ghana with the aim of engaging the youth who made about 57 per cent of the nation’s, population to be guided in the processes of one of the key arms of government for growth of our democracy.

The Deputy Speaker urged the conference to as part of their considerations deliberate on how to provide alternatives to election or how to elect the leadership of the youth parliament and pledged the support of the speaker and the entire Parliament to the Youth parliament initiative.

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, said democracy and good governance were no longer a luxury but a fundamental requirement to achieve development, and advised the members of the youth parliament to take their time to learn the acts of leadership to shape their future discourse.

