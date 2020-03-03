news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, Mar. 03, GNA - Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised agitating youth in the Region to stop pressurising the Party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to choose his running mate from the Region.

He said the move was a way of setting a “trap" for Mr Mahama, which was dangerous and uncharacteristic of a social democratic party.

Mr Gunu was reacting to reports that suggested some groups had petitioned the Party hierarchy to impress upon the Flagbearer to choose his running mate from the Region.

The Regional Secretary who was also the former District Chief Executive of Akatsi North, said in as much as he respected the views of the group, he believed the call was "unnecessary."

“Article 43 of our Party's constitution is clear on the choice of a Vice Presidential Candidate and so I urge our party folks, especially those who are pushing for the selection of a person from the Volta Region to remain calm and afford the Flagbearer the opportunity to select a suitable person who will definitely be a Ghanaian irrespective of tribe, religion and gender," he stated.

The Regional NDC Secretary said there were very good reasons for, which the Party's constitution was crafted that way and urged members and sympathisers of the Party to have confidence in the Flagbearer and remain solidly behind him to select a candidate that would support him to secure massive victory in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Gunu said it was necessary that Party members prepared to accept and be ready to work with anyone chosen, irrespective of where he or she hailed from to promote national cohesion going into the general elections.

GNA