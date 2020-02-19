news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Wamfie (B/R), Feb. 19, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Hinneh, the Dormaa East District Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has appealed to political party activists and supporters not carry offensive weapons and materials to any gathering, especially campaign grounds.

He stated such items could endanger the lives of other people because those who possessed them could be tempted or forced to use them offensively, in case of a brawl, disagreement or misunderstanding at the place.

Mr. Hinneh made the appeal at a Meet the Press event held at Wamfie in the Bono Region to update the populace on development projects being implemented in the District.





It was attended by functionaries of the New Patriotic Party, traditional rulers, traders, artisans, students, public/civil servants, Assembly Members, the media and the general public.

He entreated panelists on radio talk shows to be decorous, show respect to persons in high authority and avoid trading insults, saying “that does portray them as models for the younger generation to emulate them”.

Mr. Hinneh said the 1992 constitution gave an inalienable right to everyone to join a political party of his/her choice, saying whilst the individual’s right needed to be respected, it must not be allowed to divide people.

He cautioned minors to avoid registering when the voters’ registration exercise commences as culprits would be liable for prosecution.

GNA