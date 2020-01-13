news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, Jan 13, GNA - A Chinese Supervisor at Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, the construction company constructing the Pokuase Interchange has allegedly assaulted one of the Ghanaian workers at the site.

In an interview with the the GNA, the Secretary General of the General Construction, Manufacturing and Quarry Workers Union (GCMQWU), Mrs Comfort Agambaa, said she heard on January 7, 2020 that a Chinese Supervisor by name Maah assaulted Abubakar Danjima, a worker at the site at Pokuase without any provocation.

She said the case was reported at the Pokuase Police Station and it took the Police some two hours to locate and arrest the suspect at his hideout at the Ayawaso School of Hope, where he was later granted bail by the police.

Mrs Agambaa said other workers at the site said that they have been going through a lot of intimidation from their Chinese Supervisors for some time now and called on the Police Administration to investigate this assault case thoroughly.

In a related development Mr David Danquah, Secretary to the local union in a petition, said the continuous harassment from their Chinese supervisors was making the workers at the site to live in fear making productive quality services to suffer.

He said though the case is still with the Police the victim was on top of the assault sacked, while the suspect was still at post and demanded that the Chinese Supervisor if culpable should be punished and later deported.

“We unionised workers of GCMQWU are demanding for the immediate re-instatement of Abubakar Danjima to ensure industrial peace. We are also calling on the institutions involved to investigate the issue and deport the Chinese Supervisor involved”, the petition stated.

GNA