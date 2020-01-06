news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Jan. 6, GNA – Jessica Bright, a 25-year-old lady has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court allegedly slashing the throat of a Hostel Manager with a knife after the manager threw away her belongings over rent expiration.

Jessica unemployed charged with use of offensive weapon, pleaded not guilty, and the court presided over by Mrs. Justice Rita Abrokwah-Doko admitted her to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with two sureties to reappear on January 27.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Martin Adu-Acheampong said the complainant name withheld is the Managing Director of Power Plaza, a community based hostel located at Kotobabi while the accused is an occupant of the said facility.

Chief Inspector Adu-Acheampong said when Jessica’s rent expired, all efforts by the complainant to get it renewed failed, and thus he decided to evict her.

He said on September 30, last year, at about 1250 hours, the complainant went to the accused and asked her to remove her things from the room but she refused.

Prosecution said the complainant then packed out the belongings of the accused from the room while the accused and other witnesses looked on.

The prosecution said the complainant entered the empty room where the accused person was still standing and asked her to come out so that he could lock the place.

Prosecution said Jessica suddenly stretched her hand towards the complainant and slashed his throat with a sharp object and blood started oozing from the complainant’s throat.

The prosecution said the complainant was rushed to the hospital while the witnesses handed Jessica over to the Kotobabi Police.

He said when her bag was searched at the Police Charge office, a knife and a pair of scissors were found in it.

The prosecution said during investigations, the complainant identified the knife as the one used by the accused to slash his throat but she denied the offence in her cautioned statement.

GNA