By Victoria Agyemang / Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA



Anomabo (C/R), Sept. 6, GNA - A 45-year-old woman identified as Maame Adwoa, slipped and fell into a community reservoir when she attempted to fetch water leading to her death at Anomabo on Thursday.

Mr Eric Arthur, Central Regional Director of Communications of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), confirmed the tragedy to Ghana News Agency.

He said his outfit together with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) received distress call at about 0700 hours on Thursday morning and rushed to the scene only to find the woman dead in the reservoir which was filled to capacity.

It took the rescue team close to seven hours to retrieve the body and deposited it at the Saltpond Government Hospital, pending autopsy.

Mr Kenneth Kelly Essuman, the Mfantseman Municipal Chief Executive and Mr John Amarlai Amartey, Regional Commander of the GNFS, were at the scene and sympathised with the bereaved family.

The deceased left five children behind.

GNA