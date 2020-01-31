news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Tepa, (Ash), Jan. 31, GNA - A 51-year-old watchman has been sentenced to one month imprisonment by the Tepa District Court for assaulting his third wife at Tepa, in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality.

Mallam Issah Ibrahim pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by Madam Lilian Kankam.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court that the victim, Aishatu Fuseni, who was the complainant, was a petty trader and third wife of the convict.

He said on January 21 this year at about 0730 hours, a quarrel ensued between the complainant and the second wife who called the complainant, a barren.

The prosecution said the complainant retaliated by calling the second wife a prostitute.

Prosecution said, Ibrahim who was present became offended with the third wife.

He said the next evening, Ibrahim returned from work, entered into the room of the complainant who had just finished bathing with no clothes on, and subjected her to severe beatings with an iron rod, asking her to give reasons for referring to the second wife as a prostitute.

Chief Inspector Agyei said a report was made to the Tepa police who arrested Ibrahim and in his cautioned statement, admitted the offence and was therefore charged with the offence after investigation.

GNA