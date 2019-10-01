news, story, article

By Joyce Danso/Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra Oct. 1, GNA - A washing bay attendant has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for sexually abusing a seven year old girl at Glefe, near Dansoman in Accra.

Stephen Lamptey (aka Spatar) 19, however, pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

Handing the sentence, the trial judge, Mrs. Rita Abrokwah-Doko, said she took into consideration the age of the convict and the fact that he was a first time offender.

Thus Lamptey was given the minimum sentence to encourage him to reform.

The trial judge, therefore, advised Lamptey to look for his age mate the next time he wanted to have sex because his peers would consent to his request either for free or on credit.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the mother of the victim, who resided at Glefe, filed the complaint.

Lamptey, who was their neighbor, visited his friend, a co-tenant at the residence of the complainant, where he watched television with the victim and her junior sister.

At about 2000 hours, the Prosecutor said Lamptey’s friend entered his room only to find the victim sitting on the laps of Lamptey, who had engaged her in a sexual activity; while the little girl was asleep.

Lamptey’s friend declined his request to buy his silence for GHC 20.

When he proceeded to drag Lamptey to the victim’s mother, he fought back, but he overpowered him and sent him there, along with the victim.

When the victim narrated her ordeal to the mother, she reported the case to the Dansoman Police and was given a medical form to send the victim to the hospital for attention.

Lamptey was, subsequently, arrested.

GNA