By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Aug. 21, GNA – A 26-year-old unlicensed driver who got an accident resulting in the death of one passenger and injuries to several others, and went into hiding, has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

The plea of Emmanuel Gyamfi was not taken and he would re-appear before the Court on September 04, this year.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that, on November 10 last year, at about 1700hrs, Gyamfi in-charge of a commercial vehicle with registration number CR 1328-17, was travelling from Kumasi to Enchi.

At a spot near Anynamso in the Atwima Mponua District, the right back tyre of the vehicle burst and the vehicle somersaulted several times resulting in the death of one passenger and injuries to several others.

Inspector Acheampong said Gyamfi fled the accident scene and went into hiding for several months.

He was however, arrested by the police on August 16, this year at the Adehyeman lorry station in Kumasi where he gone to load passengers.

The police asked of his driving license but he could not produce any.

He was therefore charged and brought before the Court.

