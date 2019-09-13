news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Dennis Dotse, unemployed, into police custody for allegedly robbing a woman of her mobile phone at knife point.

Dotse, who denied the offence, is also facing another charge of causing unlawful harm of which he also pleaded not guilty.

He is to make his next appearance on September 17.

Police Chief Inspector William Kojo Boateng told the court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjaley Quaison that Treasure Peter and Napoleon Abenoje are the complainants in the case.

He said Abenoje is a friend to Treasure and Mr Almihison Alumese, her husband, a witness in the case. They are all residents of Nugua-Kantamanto in the Greater Accra Region.

Chief Inspector Boateng said Dotse resides at 922, near Nungua and on August 23, at about 0100hours, Treasure and her husband left home to buy food and met Abenoje.

He said Treasure went ahead of her husband because the two were having a conversation and it was then that Dotse and his accomplice, currently at large, robbed her of her Infinix cellular phone valued GH¢ 600.00 at knife point.

Treasure then raised an alarm, where her husband and Abenoje run to her rescue by managing to arrest Doste whilst his accomplice escaped.

Prosecution said Dotse in an attempt to escape, stabbed Abenoje on the upper right eye but he was overpowered by others who came to assist them and he was handed over to the police.

Dotse admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and after investigations, he was arraigned before the court.

