By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra Oct. 22, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into lawful custody an unemployed woman accused of stealing a 10-month old twin baby girl at Neoplan Lorry Station at Circle.



Grace Tetteh, charged with child stealing, has had her plea reserved pending further investigations into the matter.

Grace is said to have stolen one of the twin girls since June 22, this year and vanished from her apartment at the Neoplan station until she was nabbed on October 15, this year at Agbogboloshie Market without the baby.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire prayed the Court to remand Grace to enable the Police conduct further investigations into the matter as well as trace the whereabouts of the baby.

The Court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah-Doko remanded Grace to reappear on November 5.

The case of the prosecution is that the complainant is a native of Kwahu-Mpraseo in the Eastern Region. Grace is a native of Osu-Alata and a squatter at Neoplan Lorry Station, at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Prosecution said the complainant and his wife together with their nine-month old twin girls came to Accra to look for work. On their arrival at the station, they met Grace who after interacting with them decided to host the couple and their kids.

Prosecution said the accused person and the couple became friends hence the complainant entrusted one of the girls to her.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said on June 22, this year, Grace disappeared with the baby and effort to trace her proved futile.

However, on October 15, this year, Grace was spotted at Agbogboloshie market without the baby and she was nabbed.

The prosecutor said efforts were being made to trace the whereabouts of the baby.

GNA