By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Sept. 6, GNA - The Hohoe Magistrate Court has sentenced Evans Sokah, unemployed, to two years in prison for unlawful entry and stealing a gas cylinder and a newmax decoder.

Sokah pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Dimah S. Karim, presenting the facts of the case to the court presided over by Mr Peter Anongdare, said the complainant, Cecilia Anku is a trader and lives at Hohoe Blave while the accused person, Evans Sokah is unemployed and lives in the same area.

He said on September 03, 2019 at about 0600 hours, the accused person was seen at the Hohoe Post Office carrying a gas cylinder and a newmax decoder.

Inspector Dimah Karim said when the accused person was questioned by some people, he could not give a reasonable answer so he was arrested and brought to the police station and handed over to the police.

He said at about 1300 hrs same day, the complainant came to the police station and reported that thieves had broken into her drinking spot and stolen her gas cylinder and newmax decoder.

The investigation said the police on duty at the Charge Office told the complainant that some items were brought to the police station together with the accused person and same items were shown to her.

He said the complainant identified the items at the Charge Office as her stolen items from her drinking spot by the accused person and made a formal complaint to the police.

Inspector Dimah Karim said during police investigations, the accused admitted in the presence of an independent witness, that he was the one who broke into the complainant's drinking spot and stole the gas cylinder and the newmax decoder.

He said the accused person also led the police to the drinking spot and demonstrated how he was able to enter the drinking spot and took the items.

