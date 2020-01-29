news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Juaso (Ash), Jan. 29, GNA – A 27 year-old unemployed, who without authority entered the concession of a gold mining firm at Konongo in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality to mine for gold ore, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Juaso Circuit Court

Kobina Serebour, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal mining and unlawful entry and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mrs. Veronique Praba Tetteh.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Obuor, prosecuting, told the Court that complainants in the case were security officers of Owere Mines Limited.

He said on December 20, last year at about 0400 hours, the complainants were on their routine patrol duties when they saw the convict busily mining in one of the pits of the Company, the Court heard.

The prosecution said complainants immediately arrested the convict who could not produce any permit for engaging in the illegal activity.

He said they retrieved two bags containing some quantity of sand, believed to contain gold ore, a shovel and a pick axe.

Prosecution said the convict together with the exhibits were handed over to the Konongo Police for further action.

He said the convict admitted the offences in his cautioned statement and was subsequently charged and arraigned after police investigation.

