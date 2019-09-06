news, story, article

By Isaac Asirifi, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept. 6, GNA - A 20 -year old unemployed man has been sentenced to four years imprisonment in hard labour by a Cape Coast circuit court for stealing GH¢20,000.00 and £2,300 from a Cape Coast based businessman.

After stealing the money, Bozo returned to his home town, bought a motorbike for himself and a goat for his father and invested the rest in his farming business.

The convict, Emmanuel Aprego Bozo, pleaded guilty to the charges of stealing and unlawful entry and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector John Asare Bediako told the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur that the complainant, Mr Jerry Dickson and Felicia Dickson are a couple who brought Bozo from Tokuriga in the Northern Region six months ago to learn driving.

Few months later, Mr Dickson asked Bozo to return back to Tokuriga due to his bad attitude.

Detective Bediako said on Tuesday July 30, 2019, Bozo and his accomplice broke into Mr Dickson's store room and made away with an amount of GH¢ 20,000.00 and £ 2,300.

He said Mr Dickson later noticed that his GH¢ 20,000.00 and £ 2,300 had been stolen, suspected Bozo and pursued him to his hometown but met his absence and left a message to be delivered to him.

Detective Bediako said Mr Dickson received a text message from Bozo threatening to kill him if he did not stop going after him for his money and he quickly reported the case to Police which led to Bozo’s arrest.

