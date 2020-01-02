news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra Jan. 2, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Ali Bukari Unemployed to three months imprisonment.

Bukari 40 years, who was arrested on December, 25, 2019 for possessing three knives, a car key and three wrappers of cannabis had pleaded guilty to charges of possessing instrument intended or adopted for unlawful entry and possessing narcotic drugs.

The Convict told the court that he was not going to repeat the offences again.

The court sentenced Bukari to one month jail term on possessing instrument intended or adopted for unlawful entry and three months on the charge of possessing narcotic drugs.

Sentences were to run concurrently.

The court ordered the destruction of the drugs in the presence of the convict and the Court Registrar.

Prosecuting Sergeant Jonas Lawer narrated that the complainants in the case were police officers stationed at Korle Bu.

Sergeant Lawer said stealing and snatching of cars and personal effects from innocent victims within Korle-Bu and its environs especially at Zoti Traffic light, near Laterbiokoshie were rampant and same was getting out of hand.

Prosecution said the Korle-Bu Police Command earmarked these areas mentioned above and intensified their patrols.

On December 25, last year, at about 2000 hours the Police Patrol Team saw the convict loitering around Zoti and the Police confronted him.

When Bukari was searched, three sharp knives, three wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and a car key was found on him.

Prosecution said when Bukari was questioned he could not tell the police why he had those items.

The prosecutor said the dried leaves suspected to be cannabis were forwarded to the Police Forensic Laboratory for analytical examination.

GNA