By Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA

Cape Coast, Nov. 04, GNA- A 20 -year- old unemployed man who allegedly stole locks and wire cables valued at GH¢8,022.00 at Ayifua a suburb of Cape Coast has been granted bail in the sum of GHc20,000 with two sureties by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

The accused, Prince Ofori pleaded not guilty to the charges of stealing and unlawful entry and hearing was adjourned to Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Prosecuting Sergeant, Christian Antwi told the Court presided over by Mr James Kojo Baah that the complainant, Mr. Magnus Amos a building contractor resides at Pedu a suburb of Cape coast while the accused lives at Dunkwa-On-Offin

He said On Sunday, August 31, 2019, at about 1130 hours Amos visited his uncompleted building at Ayifua and saw that someone had broken into his building through the ceiling.

The prosecution said the complainant upon entering the hall, detected that his electrical cables and sockets valued at GH¢7,000.00, a key lock valued at GH¢630.00, and six door hinges valued GH¢192.00 have been stolen by an unknown person.

He said Amos reported the incident to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Cape Coast.

The prosecution said on that same day at about 1130 hours, Mr Amos had information that a thief had entered his building where he quickly informed the police who rushed to the scene and arrested Ofori in the building.

He said during the investigation Ofori told the police that, he only went into the building to sleep.

