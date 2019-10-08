news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), Oct 8, GNA - A Tarkwa Circuit Court has fined Michael Acheampong, unemployed, GH¢6,000.00 for stealing a Nissan Pick-up engine.

Acheampong would serve 36 months in prison with hard labour if he fails to pay the fine.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, told the Court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, that the complainant is a mechanic and resident at Ahwetieso and owns an automobile maintenance shop at Wassa Agona on the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway.

She said in August this year, a client of the complainant brought his Nissan Pick-up vehicle for routine maintenance.

The complainant begun work on the engine but he could not complete and therefore deferred to continue the next day, leaving the engine in the workshop, prosecution indicated.

Inspector Anaman said when the complainant returned to the garage the following morning the engine had been stolen and all efforts made by him to find the engine did not materialized.

According to him, on August 10, 2019, the complainant sent one of his apprentice to mend a car tyre at a vulganizing shop.

The complainant later received a call from his mentee that the said stolen engine from the workshop was being canibalised by a scrap dealer at Agona Wassa, Inspector Anaman said.

The complainant then proceeded to the trading center and identified the engine block as being the Nissan Pick-up engine stolen from his garage.

The scrap dealer later nabbed Acheampong and informed the complainant and they handed him over to the police with the exhibit.

He was re-arrested and detained for further interrogation.

GNA