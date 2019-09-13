news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 13, GNA – Two teenage boys who attacked and robbed a mechanic in front of a public toilet at Bantama in Kumasi, have been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Randy Nsiah, 18, student and Adams Iddrisu also 18 and unemployed, were said to have attacked their victim, who was visiting the public toilet in the neighbourhood at about 0200hours on July 19, this year.

They pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on September 27, this year.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court that the suspects emerged from the darkness, attacked the complainant in front of the toilet and ordered him to surrender his mobile phones, cash and anything on him else they would kill him.

He said the complainant who knew one of the attackers, made a report to the Suntreso Police and upon a tip-off, they were arrested from their hideout the following day.

Inspector Acheampong said in their caution statements, the suspects admitted the offence and they were charged and brought before the Court.

GNA