By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Tepa, (Ash), Jan. 31, GNA - Two teenagers believed to have specialized in stealing laptop computers from junior high schools in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality, have been sentenced to seven years imprisonment each by the Tepa Circuit Court.

Daniel Addae 19, a motor rider, and Victor Akpohornu, 19, unemployed, are said to have broken into the Subriso and Keniago junior high schools and stolen laptop computers, printers and their accessories.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court presided over by Madam Millicent Owusu that, the complainants were Mr Andrew Wetty and Joseph Agoba, headmasters of the two schools, while the convicts reside at Subriso.

He said on January 02, this year at about 2200 hours, the convicts conspired and broke into the Keniago JHS and stole an HP Desk jet 2131 printer valued at GH¢250.

The Prosecution said again, they broke into the Subriso JHS office through the window and stole three RLG student's laptop computers, three computer memory cards, chargers and two hard disks valued at GH¢2,000.00.

Prosecution said on January 11, at about 2250 hours the convicts stole two haodjin motorbikes valued at seven thousand five hundred cedis at Nimasua mining site where a report was made to the Manfo police.

According to the prosecution, the two convicts were on January 12, this year, at about 1145 hours, seen by the Hwidiem Police Patrol team at the Golden Team Mining Company's yard riding the stolen motorbikes with all the other stolen items on board.

He said they were arrested on suspicion and handed over to the Manfo police.

Chief Inspector Agyei said during interrogation the convicts admitted the offence in their cautioned statement and were therefore, charged and brought before the court.

