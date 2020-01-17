news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh/ Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Cape Coast, Jan. 17, GNA - Two suspected car snatchers have been arrested by the Central Regional Police Command when they attempted to sell a Hyundai Getz Taxi cab with registration number ER 797-18 at Ola-black star, a suburb of Cape Coast.

The suspects, Prince Tettey, Gaetan Eke and a third accomplice who is currently on the run allegedly pulled a knife and ordered the victim who was driving the vehicle to stop and surrender the ignition key of the taxi cab at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

Briefing the media on Thursday, Chief Superintendent Reuben Asiwoko, the Central Regional Crime Officer said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, January 14, at about 1730 hours when the Police received intelligence that three young men were selling a taxi cab at the said location.

He said further investigations and interrogation revealed that, on Tuesday, January 14, at about 1000 hours, the victim, Kwame Gyimah, 28, a taxi driver was driving the Hyundai Getz Taxi, when two unidentified men hired him from Dodowa to Ghana Christian International Senior High School near Sota, a suburb of Dodowa of which one other person joined them on their way.

Mr Asiwoko said half way on the journey, one of the suspects pulled a knife and ordered the victim to stop and surrender the ignition key of the vehicle.

He said the driver resisted and was attacked and subjected to severe bodily torture where they pulled him out of the vehicle and bolted with the car.

He said the victim was rescued by a good Samaritan who sent him to the hospital where he is currently responding to treatment at the Shai Osudoku Government Hospital.

