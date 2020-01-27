news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie, (Ash), Jan. 27, GNA – Two persons who attacked and robbed a trader of her mobile phones and money at Kwantwoma, in Kumasi, have been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Francis Frimpong and Kwame Owusu, pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on February 10, this year.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa, told the court that the suspects attacked the complainant with knife and cutlasses, when she was returning from work.

She said the two succeeded in taking her mobile phones valued at GH¢1,800.00 and an amount of GH¢800.00 and bolted.

Detective Inspector Amankwaa said a report was made to the Breman Police and in course of investigations, Frimpong was arrested at Kwantwoma and in his cautioned statement, admitted the offence and mentioned Owusu as his accomplice.

She said Owusu was also arrested and after investigations they were charged and brought before the court.

GNA