By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Aug 12, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢700,000.00 bail with three sureties each to two persons for allegedly defrauding a couple of US$13,000 under the pretext of giving them a 40 per cent interest monthly.

The sureties should be gainfully employed.

Reverend Edward Buabeng, 48 and Wilfred Brown, 55, accountant, have all denied conspiring to defraud the complainants.

They will make their next appearance in Court on September 10, 2019.

However, a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Aubrey Des Bordes Mends, 48, businessman, their accomplice, who was absent.

Police Inspector Benson Benneh told the court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye that Mr John Osei-Sarfo Kumi, a marketer and his wife, Madam Brenda Adolphine Appiah, a banker are the complainants in the case.

He said the couple live at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra and the accused persons are their neighbors.

In July 2018, the couple invested the US$13,000 at the Career Link Markets Company Limited, a financial institution located at Dansoman, belonging to the accused persons, for three months, which was expected to yield 40 per cent interest every month.

He said the interest was supposed to be matured in October, 2018 but the company refuse them both their interest and principal, adding that several attempts to get their money failed as the accused persons went into hiding.

Chief Inspector Benneh said a formal complaint was lodged with the Dansoman Police after which over 100 customers also reported of similar offences, saying they had invested various amount ranging from GH¢1,193,136.00 to US$185,408.

Subsequently, the three were arrested to assist investigations and they admitted the offence and promised to refund the monies but failed.

The prosecution said during investigations, it came out that the accused persons had registered the company with the Registrar General’s Department but had no license from the Security Exchange Commission to operate.

He said they had so far refunded GH¢115,000.00 and same disbursed to some customers accordingly.

Inspector Benneh said after further probe, they were charged and put before the Court.

Lawyer Ameyaw Nyamekye, their counsel, told the Court that he believed Mends was dead as he was kidnapped some time ago and his family had not been successful in their for him.

