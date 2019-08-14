news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Aug. 14, GNA ­– An Accra Circuit Court has granted two persons a GH¢20,000.00 bail with two sureties each for allegedly committing robbery.

The two sureties should be public servants.

Farouk Omar and Jude Donkor, both traders, denied conspiring to rob Mr Georges Somian Ehouman, a Marketing Officer.

They will next appear in court on August 21.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court, presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison, that Mr Ehouman, the complainant, is a resident of Dansoman in Accra.

He said the two accused persons also lived at Dome, also a suburb of Accra.

On July 29, this year, at about 2130 hours, the complainant carrying a bag was walking along the Nima-Circle high way heading towards the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

Inspector Ahiabor said on reaching a section of the road near Busy Internet, Omar and Donkor who were riding a white unregistered motor bike suddenly crossed him and threatened to stab him with a knife if he failed to hand over his bag and mobile phone.

He said the complainant sensing danger, quickly handed over his bag containing an HP laptop, valued GH¢1,600.00, Samsung A30 mobile phone, valued GH¢1,190.00, a cash of GH¢400.00, among other valuables and they sped-off.

The complainant then reported the case to the Holy Gardens Police for investigations.

He said luck eluded Farouk Omar and Jude Donkor when a police patrol team intercepted them at Achimota in Accra.

The Prosecution said the team signaled them to stop but they refused and were given a chase until they had an accident around Alogboshie, a suburb of Achimota.

Inspector Ahiabor said Donkor, who was the pillion rider managed to escape with the bag whilst Omar was arrested and handed over to the Mile 7 police.

On July 30, the police led the complainant to the Mile 7 police station, where he identified Omar as one of the robbers.

During investigations, he mentioned Donkor as his accomplice and he was later arrested from his hide-out.

He said all the stolen items except the money were retrieved and after investigations, they were charged and put before the Court.

GNA