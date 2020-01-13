news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Enchi (WN/R), January 13, GNA - Two persons have appeared before the Enchi District Magistrate court for conspiracy to commit crime and stealing.

The two are 15 and 17 years of age.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng granted each bail in the sum of 3,000 Ghana cedis with one surety each to reappear on Thursday January 16.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that the complainants are one Vivian, unemployed and Jane a Police Officer stationed at Enchi Divisional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service and both reside in the same house at Bejahaso, a suburb of Enchi.

He said two accused live in the same area with the complainants and their accomplice one Francis who is now at large.

The prosecution said on 9 December, 2019, at about 2324 hours, while the complainants had retired to bed in their separate rooms, the accused persons conspired to steal from the complainants through their sliding widows.

He said the 15 year old and Francis went to the first complainant’s room and stole her purse containing a voter’s identity card, hand sanitizer and a cash of 300 Ghana cedis while the 17 year old spied for them.

The prosecution said after that the suspects proceeded to the second complainant’s room and also made away with her black Guccci purse containing her personal documents and a cash of 30 Ghana cedis.

According to the prosecution, while the accused persons were mounting their operations Jane suddenly woke up and saw 15 year old through her window and raised an alarm and sensing danger they took to their heels.

He said on December 10 last year at about 0800 hours a witness in the case met 15 year old at the main Enchi taxi terminal having in his possession one of the said stolen purse and he was apprehended.

He said upon interrogation he mentioned 17 year old as the one who masterminded the operations.

The prosecution said on December 16, Coffie was arrested from his hide out and during interrogation he also claimed the 15 year old and Francis were the main culprits behind the theft.

GNA