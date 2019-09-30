news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - Two more accused persons allegedly involved in the killing of the two policemen on the Kasoa-Buduburam- Aprah road have been remanded by the Kaneshie District Court.

Micheal Sarfo and Kwesi Adjei alias Kay were reported during the last hearing of the case to have been on the run.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder.

Their pleas were not taken and they will make their next appearance on October 9.

The accused persons are alleged to have conspired with the main suspect in the case Eric Kojo Dua to shoot the police officers.

The two officers were on task force duties on the Kasoa-Winneba highway on the fateful day.

The accused, who were using an unregistered Toyota Camry vehicle and said to be driving recklessly, shot the unarmed policemen after the civilians refused to stop when they were signaled to do so.

