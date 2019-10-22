news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Juaben (Ash), Oct. 22, GNA – Two mobile money vendors who conspired to steal money from the wallet of subscribers, have been remanded into prison custody by the Juaben Circuit Court.

Kenneth Asiedu, 30, and Rebecca Baidoo, 25, are said to have transferred about GH¢10,000.00 from the mobile accounts of some subscribers at Aboaso, and went to another vendor at Mamponteng, to withdraw the monies from their own mobile wallets on their mobile phones.

They pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Yusif Osei Asibey on November 11, this year.

Police Inspector Zakaria Sulemana told the Court that the complainant was a mobile money vendor, who operated at Aboaso, while the suspects also operated their mobile money business at Mamponteng, both in the Kwabre East Municipality.

He said on September 19 this year at about 2000hours, the suspects went to the shop of the complainant and pretended to withdraw money from their mobile wallets.

Inspector Sulemana said several other customers had also come to the complainant’s shop to withdraw money from their accounts.

The complainant was thus, very busy attending to customers.

He said the suspects clandestinely took some mobile phones which had been placed on the counter by the complainant and transferred money from those phones into their mobile wallet.

The prosecutor said when the victims realized the theft in their mobile account, they quickly informed the complainant and a report was made to the Mamponteng police.

He said the police in the course of their investigations, arrested the two suspects and in their caution statement, admitted the offence but said they had already transfer back the money to their owners.

They were charged and brought before the Court.

