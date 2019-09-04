news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie, (Ash), Sept. 04, GNA – Two loading boys, who conspired and stole five bags of rice at the Bantama market in Kumasi, have been sentenced to a total of 36 months by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Atiah Togbe, 30, and Emmanuel Yeboah, 35, pleaded guilty and were convicted on their own plea by the Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that the convicts were hired by the complainant to offload bags of rice from a vehicle into her shop.

She said in the course of the exercise the two conspired and diverted five bags of the rice to another person.

Detective Chief Inspector Amankwaa said on August 21, this year, the complainant detected the theft and reported the matter to the Suntreso police who arrested them.

She said during interrogation the convicts admitted the offence and there were charged and brought before the Court.

GNA