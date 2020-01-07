news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), Jan. 7, GNA - Two persons on Monday appeared before the Tarkwa Circuit Court for disturbing public peace and possessing a gun without lawful authority.

Paul Agbavor, a barber, pleaded guilty to disturbing public peace and not guilty to possessing a gun, while Godwin Fiagbenu Cobbinah, a security guard, pleaded not guilty to disturbing public peace.

They were both admitted to bail in the sum of 5,000 Ghana cedis, with one surety each.

The case was adjourned to Thursday January 31.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the court that the complainant is the Unit Committee Chairman of Akyempim electoral area while the accused persons reside at Bankyim, both suburbs of Tarkwa.

She said on May 21, last year, Godwin detected that his two mobile phones had been stolen from his room and he suspected Paul to be the one behind the theft.

The following day at about 0700 hours Godwin confronted Paul at Bankyim and demanded for the said mobile phones, which resulted into a fight but they were separated.

Godwin later went to Paul’s residence in his absence in search of the mobile phones, while scouting he came across a revolver in one of his bags which he took custody of.

She narrated to the court that Paul then ordered Godwin to return the mobile phones before he would release the revolver but this statement provoked Paul and he followed Godwin for his revolver.

A misunderstanding ensued between the two and in the process the revolver fell and one Emmanuel Asante a witness in the case took the weapon and handed it over to the complainant, Inspector Anaman said.

The complainant apprehended the accused persons and handed them over to the police together with the exhibit.

At the charge office, the prosecutor said Paul claimed ownership of the revolver and they were re-arrested for further investigation.

She said Paul in his caution statement affirmed that the revolver was given to him by one Amponsah for sale.

Paul then led the police to Charlekrom, a suburb of Tarkwa but could not locate the house of the said Amponsah. Efforts are being made to trace and nab Amponsah for prosecution, Inspector Anaman told the court.

GNA