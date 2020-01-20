news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA - Two traders, Patricia Akoto, 45 years; and Salam Mamata, 33 years who allegedly assaulted an actress, Maureen Nash at Kotobabi have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Patricia, and Salam have been various charged with conspiracy, causing harm and assault, they have however denied the various charges and have been admitted to bail by the court presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei Ayeh.

The court admitted Patricia to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with two sureties one to be justified, whilst Salam was granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.00 with two sureties one to be justified.

They are to reappear on February 3.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Adjei told the court that the complainant Maureen Nash and the accused live in the same compound house at Kotobabi, Accra.

Prosecution said the accused and the other tenants are not on speaking terms.

He said on June 4, last year at about 2030 hours, the complainant was returning from town to the house when she stopped at a nearby shop to purchase some items.

The prosecution said on reaching the house, Patricia overtook the complainant at the entrance and confronted her that she overheard her and the said shop owner gossiping about her.

Mr Adjei said the complainant denied the allegation and this resulted in verbal exchanges between them, of which later Patricia attacked the complainant with an unidentified object causing injuries to her scalp.

He said during the scuffle Salam joined forces with Patricia to fight the complainant.

Prosecution said the complainant fell in the process and some neighbours separated the fight.

Prosecution said the complainant’s medicated spectacle valued GH¢1,300.00 and mobile phone valued GH¢750.00 got damaged.

Mr Adjei said a report was made to the Police and the complainant was issued with a medical report form to seek medical attention.

He said later the accused were arrested and arraigned.

GNA