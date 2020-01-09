news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), Jan. 09, GNA - A Tarkwa Circuit Court has admitted two persons to bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.00 each, with a surety for each, for possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

The two, Amidu Sia, a trader and Bashiru Seiba, a block moulder pleaded not guilty to the offence. They are to re-appear before the court on 13th February 2020.

Police Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew that the Asangrangwa Police Command had a tip-off that some miscreants were peddling narcotic drugs at Dominase and its environs in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality.

The tip-off also had it that the suspects were equally initiating the youth into the said business (narcotic drugs).

Based on the information, the Asangrangwa police laid surveillance and bought wrappers of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) from the suspects in order for easy identification, should the police chanced on them.

On May 29, last year, between 1800 and 1930 hours, Chief Inspector Anaman said the District Commander and Divisional Crime Officer of Asankrangwa, led a team of policemen to Dominase –Nkwanta and Dominase near Asankrangwa, where the alleged drug dealers were transacting their business

She said the team was divided into two platoons for the villages and the first suspect, Sia, was seen holding a polythene bag at Dominase.

The suspect on seeing the police, abandoned the bag and fled, but he was pursued and arrested and when the bag was searched, a parcel and some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was found in it, prosecution narrated to the court.

The prosecutor said, the second suspect, Seiba, was also seen at Dominase-Nkwanta actively working on some dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in a rubber bucket and he was apprehended together with the exhibits.

Inspector Anaman said the suspects were brought to the Asankrangwa Police Station where a formal complaint was lodged and they were detained for further investigations.

She told the court that their caution statements were taken and the exhibits were also prepared and concealed in a brown envelop all in the presence of an independent witness.

The exhibits have been forwarded to the Police Forensic Crime Laboratory for examination and report, and after investigation both suspects were charged with the offence, she added.

GNA