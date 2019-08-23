news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Aug. 23, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court has sentenced two friends to a total of 30 months imprisonment for conspiring to steal and stealing a motorbike at Agogo, in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District.

Alhassan Musah 20, unemployed, received 18 months while Nasil Nicodemus 23, electrician, got 12 months after pleading guilty to the charges.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that, the convicts and the complainants were residents of Atwima-Agogo.

He said on August 17 this year, at dawn, police officers on the Abuakwa-Kumasi road checkpoint, spotted Musah on the motorbike heading towards Kumasi.

The Prosecutor said the police officers became suspicious and arrested him and during interrogation, he admitted to stealing the motorbike and mentioned Nasil as his accomplice.

He was also arrested and they were charged and brought before the court.

