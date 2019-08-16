news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Aug 16, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima-Nwabiagya Municipality, has sentenced two friends to 10 years imprisonment each over armed robbery.

Frank Tuffuor, 23, unemployed and Kofi Asamoah, 28, driver, together with their accomplices on the run, were said to have attacked and robbed a businessman who was visiting his construction site at Toase and incidentally chanced upon them smoking weed.

They pleaded guilty and were convicted on their own plea by the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court that, on April 28, this year, at about 0900hrs, the convicts attacked and inflicted deep cutlass wounds on the hands of the businessman who inadvertently found himself in their midst.

They again took away his wallet containing an unspecified amount of money, mobile phones and also burnt his fingers with a lighted wrapped Indian hemp after which they fled into the bush.

Inspector Acheampong said later on the same day, the complainant spotted Tuffuor in a Toase-Kumasi bound bus and alerted the Nkawie police who arrested him.

In his caution statement, he admitted the offence and mentioned Asamoah as one of his accomplices.

Asamoah, was also arrested and after investigations they were charged and brought before the Court.

GNA