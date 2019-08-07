news, story, article

Nkawie, (Ash), Aug. 07, GNA – Two friends who conspired and broke into a mobile phone shop at Tanoso, near Kumasi taking away 52 pieces of mobile phones, have been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Peter Nti, alias Kwame Yoghurt, a 20-year-old mason, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing, while his accomplice, David Odoom 26, a driver’s mate, pleaded not guilty.

They would come back to the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on August 22, of this year.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the Court that, the complainant, Mr Frederick Sarfo Agyei, was a mobile phone dealer at Tanoso, while the suspects were residents in the same community.

He said on July 14 this year at about 1700 hours, the complainant went to the shop and detected that part of the container had been cut open and about 52 pieces of mobile phones stolen.

He reported the matter to the Tanoso police and upon intelligence, the police arrested Nti and retrieved 41 pieces of the phones from him.

Inspector Acheampong said Nti mentioned Odoom as his accomplice but after his arrest but Odoom denied the charges.

He said the police after further investigations charged the two and brought them before the Court.

