By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (WN/R), Oct. 14, GNA - The Enchi District Magistrate Court on Monday sentenced two farmers to 48 months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing seven bags of dried cocoa beans worth GH¢2,900.00

The two, Kwabena Kyei, 25 and Kwasi Asante, 26, were sentenced to 24 months each for causing unlawful damage and stealing.

In addition, two other accused persons, Afuah Mansah, 29, unemployed and Akosua Ndaabrah, 50, farmer are being tried on the same case for abetment and having in possession stolen property.

They pleaded guilty with explanation and the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng granted them bail in the sum of GH¢3000.00 each with one surety each to make their next appearance in court on October 16.

Prosecuting Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that on August 11, 2019, at about 7:00 am, the Dadieso police had a tip-off that some young men had sent bags of dried cocoa beans suspected to have been stolen to a house at Black man a suburb of Dadieso in the Suaman District.

He said based on the information, the police proceeded to house number SDA/SD/28 and they met Kwesi Asante’s girlfriend Afuah Mansah and her mother Akosuah Ndaabrah.

He said when the house was thoroughly searched they found three bags of dried cocoa beans in Mansah’s room and another four bags in Ndaabrah’s room.

The prosecutor said the two accused persons were arrested and the seven bags of dried cocoa beans conveyed to the police station with them.

The two in their caution statement mentioned the names of Kyei, Asante and Okra who is on the run as the culprits.

Detective Agyare said the convicts were subsequently arrested to the police station and they admitted the offense in an investigation caution statement obtained from them separately.

They then led the police to Kwasuo and showed them a cocoa shed near the community park belonging to Abdulai Seidu which they broke into and damage the lock valued at GH¢260.00 and made away with the seven bags of dried cocoa beans.

