By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Aflao, Oct. 22, GNA - Two persons, a man and a lady, have committed suicide by hanging to end matters following misunderstandings with their respective lovers on Thursday and Saturday at Agbagblakope and Agblekpui, suburbs of Aflao, in the Ketu South Municipality.

The man, Julius Sewor, aged 25, was found hanging after his wife quarreled with him for not taking care of her and their baby.

The body of Bertha Aba, 19, was discovered by some children just hours after she informed her suspected boyfriend in a telephone conversation that she was carrying a pregnancy for him.

Mr Eric Vondee, Aflao District Police Crime Officer, told the Ghana News Agency, his outfit had the first report at about 0545 hours on Thursday November 17, this year, that the body of an adult male, identified as Julius Sewor, has been found hanging on a tree at Agbagblakope.

He said a police team was immediately dispatched and subsequently found the body hanging by a nylon rope on a tree, with the tongue protruded, near a fence wall with no house inside. The police brought it down after preliminary investigations.

Mr Vondee said the deceased, a Benin national, was living at Aflao with his Ghanaian wife with whom he had a baby boy, aged one and a half months old.

He said on Wednesday November 16, this year, while Sewor was working at a Bakery, where he was employed, his wife in a rage, dashed to damp the baby on him, accusing him of not taking care of them.

Mr Vondee said though his employer intervened and his wife agreed to take back the baby, the deceased, refused to hand over the baby, but rather packed his belongings and left the work place with the baby.

The employer sent someone to follow up to the couple’s home so that the deceased would not assault his wife, but both were not met in the house.

Mr Vondee said investigations revealed that the deceased on the same day visited Lome in Togo, and narrating his wife's conduct to one Frederick Agunor, confiding in him he would commit suicide to end it all.

His friend strongly discouraged him from it and he left, only for his body to be found hanging at Agbagblakope near the E.P Basic School on the Diamond Cement Factory road, early the following morning.

Meanwhile the baby and mother were re-united before the incident occurred.

In the second case, Mr. Vondee said relatives of the lady, who lived in the same house with her at Agblekpui, reported of her hanging herself at about 1230 hours on Saturday November 19, this year.

He said according to the relatives, they over heard the lady, at about 1100 hours same day in a telephone conversation with the suspected boyfriend, telling him she was pregnant for him.

According to the relatives, after dropping the phone, the deceased picked a rope as if to draw water from the well, at which juncture they left for a funeral in Aflao, where they were informed hours later that her body was found hanging about 500 meters from their house.

Mr Vondee said the relatives rushed and brought down the body with the intent of rushing her to the hospital but realised it was too late.

Mr Vondee said police do not suspect any foul play in both cases, as there were only rope marks around their necks, adding, the two bodies were being kept in the Ketu South Municipal Hospital morgue at Aflao pending further investigations.

