news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Aug. 29, GNA – Two apprentices who attacked a contractor at knife point and robbed him of his mobile phone, have been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.



Salifu Faisal, 20, a driver’s apprentice and Bismark Boateng 23, an excavator operator apprentice, pleaded not guilty and will reappear before the court on September 16.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that the two robbed the complainant, Ahmed Saliu at Kuffuor Camp in the Atwima-Mponua District on August 25 at about 2200hrs.

She said the complainant who was chatting on his mobile phone, was suddenly attacked by the suspects with a knife and snatched the phone together with other items and fled to the bush.

He made a report to the Nkawie police and upon a tip-off, the two were arrested.

The prosecutor said during police interrogation they admitted the offence and were, therefore, charged and brought before the court.

GNA