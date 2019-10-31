news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (WN/R), Oct. 31, GNA-A farmer who allegedly stole a friend’s motorbike worth GH¢3,700.00 and offered it for sale at GH¢2,000.00 has been ordered by the Enchi District Magistrate court to be held in police custody.

The accused, Takwan Binain, 22, who bolted after the crime pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng deferred his sentence to Monday November 4, 2019.

At an earlier sitting, the Prosecutor, Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the court that the complainant one Isaac Mannah lived at Yiwabra in the Aowin Municipality, while accused is a farmer and resides at Kpandai in the Oti region.

He said a month and half ago, the accused travelled from Kpandai to Yiwabra and claimed he visited his two friends and decided to search for a job.

According to Detective Agyare, the complainant got to know the accused through the Okada business and based on that, the accused and the two friends hired the complainant’s Haojin motorbike to Asankragwa and returned same day.

On September 2, 2019, at about 2:30 pm, Binain went to the complainant again and said he had an important issue to address at Asankragwa and therefore pleaded with the complainant to release the same motorbike and promised to return it the same day.

Detective Agyare said accused however failed to return the motorbike and all efforts made by the complainant to retrieve his bike did not materialized. So he lodged a complaint with the Ghana Police Service in Enchi.

He said on September 18, this year, a witness in the case spotted the accused in Kumasi and informed the police, where he was arrested and later transferred to Enchi Police Station to assist in investigation.

The Prosecution said Binain told the Police that on September 2, he hired the complainant’s motorbike and instead of going to Asankragwa he went to Prestea with a friend and they sold the motorbike for GH¢2,000.00 after which his friend absconded to Nigeria with the booty.

He said the police have made the necessary arrangement to retrieve the motorbike in Prestea as the accused has alleged he could identify the dishonest receiver.

