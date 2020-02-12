news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 12, GNA - The Madina District Court would on Thursday commence trial of two persons including an Ethiopian national who have been accused of possessing forged Ghana Residents' Permit.

The two Tsege Abera Tamaru a 29-year-old Ethiopian and Godwin Plange, his Ghanaian counterpart were picked up by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at the South African Embassy when they presented the permits to secure visas.

The two were also found in possession with forged bank statements and documents from the Registrar General's Department.

Tamaru was charged with entering and remaining in Ghana without permit and possessing and usage of forged documents.

Plange is being held for forgery of official documents namely GIS Residents' Permit.

The two accused pleaded not guilty and the court presided over by Mr Richard Delali Anku admitted them to bail.

Tamaru was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢5,000.00 with one surety while Plange was granted bail in the sum of GH¢3,000.00 with one surety.

Chief Superintendent of Immigration, Philip Peter Andoh, prosecuting earlier said, that Tamaru is an Ethiopian national and Plange, a Ghanaian, were arrested together at the South African Embassy on January 22, this year.

The prosecution said the arrest of Tamaru was on suspicion that the GIS Residents' Permit in his passport was forged.

He said officials from the GIS were called in, who then arrested the two, and that investigations so far have revealed that Plange and other accomplices offered the Ethiopian national an invitation and the Residents' permit.

The GIS says it was investigating how the Ethiopian national was invited to Ghana and Plange assisted him to procure the South African visa as well as facilitated the acquisition of the forged residents' permit.

GNA