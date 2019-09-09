news, story, article

Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 9, GNA – A 43-year-old trader who allegedly threatened to kill her stepdaughter at Toase in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, has been granted a GH¢20,000.00 bail with a surety, by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Adwoa Gyamfuaa pleaded not guilty and will reappear before the Court on September 13, this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that, on August 20, this year, a quarrel ensued between Gyamfuaa and her husband, who is the father of the complainant.

She said the complainant tried to calm down her father, but the accused got infuriated and threatened to kill the complainant.

Inspector Amankwaa said the complainant reported the threat to the Nkawie Police and the accused was arrested and charged after investigations.

