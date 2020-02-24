news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra Feb. 24, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Monday sentenced a 42-year-old trader, Daniel Kwame Baah who impregnated his daughter at Anyaa to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour. The 14-year-old victim is seven months pregnant.

Baah last Friday, pleaded guilty to charges of defilement and incest and prayed the court for mitigation. The court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann convicted him on his own plea but deferred sentence to today February 24.

Baah was to serve 20 years on each count but the sentences were to run concurrently.

The court in handing down the sentence said it took into consideration the seriousness of the offence and premeditation of the convict.

According to the court the action of the convict leaves much to be desired and his conviction was to protect the public especially young females.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a Social Officer at the Ga Central Municipal Assembly.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said Baah lives with his wife and five children including the victim who is the eldest at Awoshie Last Stop.

Prosecution said sometime in December last year, a Girl Child Advocate attached to the Anyaa Local Authority Primary School met the victim in a school uniform pregnant.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim was questioned about the pregnancy and she narrated that some months ago, while she was asleep, her biological father, that is, the convict came home, got close to her bed, inserted his fingers into her vagina and had sex with her.

Prosecution said Baah continued the sexual abuse and eventually impregnated her.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Police and Baah was arrested and in his cautioned statement admitted the offence.

