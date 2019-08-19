news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Aug. 19, GNA - A 22-year-old trader was on Monday granted GH¢10,000.00 bail with three sureties by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly biting the left cheek of his ex-lover, resulting in a deep wound on it.

Ransford Osei denied causing harm and would appear again on September 6.

Police Chief Inspector J.B. Asante, who held brief for Deputy Superintendent of Police Agnes Boafo, told the Court, presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwa Doko, that Mabel Ofori, 24, unemployed, was Osei’s lover and they had a three-year-old girl.

She said they broke up and the complainant went to live at Kade in the Eastern Region whilst the accused resided at Oyarifa in Accra.

The accused is said to have ignored his responsibility as a father thus, on August 5, the complainant went to him for the child’s maintenance money.

Chief Inspector Asante said three days into the visit, Osei asked Mabel to stay with him so they could take care of the child but this did not go down well with her and a fight ensued between them.

Osei was said to have bitten Mabel on the cheek and she made a formal report to the police on August 12, where she was issued with a medical form to attend hospital.

Osei was charged and brought before the Court after investigations.

The judge asked whether he bit her and he answered no, adding that the lady pounced on him when he tried stopping her from leaving his house late in the night with the child.

“In the course of the struggle, she also threw a piece of firewood at me, which I think caused the hole in her cheek but not the bite from me,” the Court heard.

Mrs Abrokwa Doko then told him the case would be investigated to ascertain the truth.

GNA