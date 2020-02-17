news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - A 26-year-old trader Paul Ankomah on Monday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl at Abofu, near Achimota in Accra.



Ankomah charged with defilement pleaded not guilty and the court presided over by Mrs. Rita Abrokwa Doko remanded the accused to March 3rd.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant is unemployed and a mother of victim.

She said on January 19, this year at about 1530 hours, the victim went to the Abofu Public lavatory to attend to nature’s call.

The prosecution said on her way home, the victim realized that she has misplaced their door keys and started looking for it.

Prosecution said in the process of searching for the missing keys, the victim came into contact with Ankomah who resides at Achimota College. He managed to lure the victim into a spot, near the Achimota Lorry Terminal and had sex with her.

She said after the act Ankomah left the victim to her fate.

DSP Boafo said at the early hours of January 20, this year, around 0330 hours, one Kofi Anafi, who is a witness in the case saw the victim roaming around the Achimota Terminal, where she narrated her ordeal to the witness.

Prosecution said the witness rented a hotel room for the victim to pass the night.

She said the victim later informed her mother and a complaint was lodged with the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit, Tesano in Accra.

The prosecution said on January 25, this year, Ankomah was picked up by the Police.

GNA