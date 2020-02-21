news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Friday sentenced Nana Ansong a 21-year-old trader to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbery.

Nana Ansong, who in the process also slashed the throat of his victim, a shop attendant with a knife, was additionally charged for causing harm and using offensive weapon.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah that Charity Akonobea, the complainant, is a shop attendant at Good Ghana Mobile Phones, located at Adabraka, but resides at Amasaman whiles the convict is a resident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Prosecution said, on February 12, this year at about 0845 hours, the complainant reported for work and after some minutes, Ansong entered the shop under the pretext of buying a phone.

He said in the process of bargaining, the convict stole one I-phone 6S Plus valued at GH¢1,650.00 and attempted to bolt with it.

The Prosecution said the victim saw him and raised an alarm but the convict held her by the neck, removed a knife from a bag he was carrying and slashed her throat with it.

He said the complainant started bleeding and witnesses who heard the noise rushed to the scene where they apprehended convict and handed him over to the police.

He said Akonobea was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where she was treated and discharged with the Police Medical report form issued to her endorsed by a Medical Officer.

