news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 12, GNA - A trader who allegedly collected GH¢ 11,000 cedis from a taxi driver under the pretext of providing him with an auctioned Daewoo Matiz car, but failed has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Gabriel Osei Antwi charged with defrauding by false pretenses, pleaded not guilty.

Antwi, however informed the court that he had lost both parents and just buried them hence the delay to deliver the car.

He therefore prayed the court to give him some time to pay half of the amount owed the complainant.

The court presided over by Mr Emmanuel W. Essandoh, admitted Antwi to bail in the sum of GH¢ 12, 000 with one surety who is to be a public servant.

Antwi is expected to reappear on February 19.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Seth Frimpong said in July last year, Antwi met the complainant Francis Sakyi and informed him that he could obtained an auctioned Daewoo Matiz car for him.

He said Antwi collected GH¢ 9, 000 and GH¢ 2, 000 from the complainant and promised to provide the vehicle to the complainant and gave him a date to meet him at the Aburi Toll both for the vehicle.

The Prosecution said when the complainant went to the Toll Both to collect the car the accused failed to turn up.

According to the prosecution, Antwi’s phone was also switched off.

He said Antwi was however traced to Begoro in the Eastern Region and arrested.

GNA