By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Ashaiman, Sept 15, GNA - Three bodies of suspected ritual murder victims have been discovered at various locations in the Ashaiman Municipality on early Sunday morning.

The dead, identified as 70 year old Ibrahim Bagada Smaila, a watchman, Kobina, another 70 year old watchman and a 35 years old called. Joshua Afuugu.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency indicated that preliminary investigations by the Police revealed that victims Smaila and Kobina had their tongues cut off while Afuugu’s left eye had been removed.

Mr Razark Ibrahim, who discovered one of the bodies, told the GNA that on September 15, 2019 at about 0545 hours, he went to his Apsonic Motors shop at Ashaiman, and found his watchman, Smaila murdered with his head covered with his attire.

Mr Ibrahim said he reported to the Police and officers went to scene where they discovered that blood was oozing from his eyes, nostrils, ears and mouth suggesting that some organs might have been removed from the head.

He added that the victim’s phone and torchlight were found beside his body with no indication of any break in at the shop.

Information gathered indicated that just as Police was about conveying Smalia’s body to the morgue, information was received about the discovery of Kobina’s body at his work post at the Kasapreko warehouse opposite the Ashaiman Senior High School which is about 50 metres from the first incident.

He also had his face covered with his attire and an indication of some head organs removed even though the warehouse was intact.

Information on Afuugu’s body also reached the police from Tulaku near the Ashaiman roundabout.

His head was also covered with his clothes just like the other two, examination on his body also revealed the removal of his left eye.

The bodies of the three had since been taken away by the Police.

Efforts to get the police to comment on the incident proved futile.

GNA